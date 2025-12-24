GOLD/FOREX
From TikTok to Dh100K: Indian expat in UAE wins Big Ticket in 8 months

Shakil Ahmad Nazrul Haque, 38, has lived in Fujairah for past six years

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
What started as a casual TikTok scroll has turned into a life-changing windfall for Indian expat Shakil Ahmad Nazrul Haque.

The 38-year-old civil engineer from Bihar, who has been living in Fujairah for the past six years, discovered Big Ticket through the popular social media platform and decided to try his luck. For eight straight months, he faithfully bought tickets, hoping his turn would come and it finally did.

“How much?” a jubilant Shakil asked as he instantly recognised the voice of host Richard, who had called him during the live show to break the news.

“I’ve been trying for months, and finally my luck came,” Shakil said, still buzzing with excitement after learning he had won Dh100,000 in the weekly e-draw with ticket number 069902. “Thank you! I am very happy.”

His first priority is his family back home.
He plans to send the prize money to India and begin building a house – a dream he has carried for years while working abroad.

Far from treating this as a one-time adventure, Shakil said he will continue participating in Big Ticket draws. His upbeat message to fellow dreamers is simple: “Keep trying and keep buying, there are so many chances to win.”

