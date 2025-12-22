Indian sales manager in Dubai wins Dh100K Big Ticket after years of trying

Rakesh Kumar Kodwani, 37, has been living in the city with his family since 2019
Indian expat Rakesh Kumar Kodwani has struck luck in a Big Ticket draw, winning Dh100,000 consolation prize after years of hopeful attempts.
Kodwani, 37, has been living in Dubai with his family since 2019. The Rajasthan-born sales manager discovered Big Ticket online and has been buying tickets regularly for the past four years.
His persistence paid off with ticket number 329976, bringing joy and relief to his household.
“My priority is to use the prize money to support my family,” he said, adding that the win has only strengthened his determination.
Far from stopping now, Rakesh is already eyeing his next lucky moment.
“I plan to continue purchasing from Big Ticket,” he said, revealing that he has already bought a ticket for the upcoming draw.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox