Dh30 million up for grabs as Big Ticket Abu Dhabi rings in 2026 with mega prizes

With 2025 winding down, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is giving dreamers a reason to end the year on a high note. Imagine stepping into 2026 with Dh30 million in your pocket – the largest Big Ticket cash prize offered all year. That’s the jackpot on the line during the live draw on January 3, and it could be yours.
But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On the same night, five lucky consolation prize winners will each take home Dh50,000. And throughout December, weekly e-draws give participants even more chances to win, with five winners each week receiving Dh100,000.
Adding to the thrill, anyone who purchases two or more cash tickets between December 1 and 24 is automatically entered into the Big Win Contest. Four participants will be selected to attend the January 3 live draw and walk away with guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000. Winners’ names will be announced on January 1 on the Big Ticket website.
Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series also continues into 2026. A BMW 430i will be drawn on January 3, followed by a BMW X5 on February 3, giving winners the perfect start to the new year in style.
Tickets are available online or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
