Bangladeshi expats in Abu Dhabi, Ajman strike Dh100K in Big Ticket win

Amru Miah and Mohammed Ariful, who secured consolation prizes, are jubilant

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Two Bangladeshi expats living in the UAE have each won Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Series 281 draw.

Abu Dhabi resident Amru Miah secured the consolation prize with ticket number 199873. Although he has not yet revealed how he plans to use the prize money, Miah said he was overwhelmed when informed of the win.
“I am very happy. I can’t believe it,” he said, expressing his excitement.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ariful, also from Bangladesh and residing in Ajman, won Dh100,000 consolation prize with ticket number 317491.
Like Miah, he has yet to decide how he will spend the winnings but shared his delight on learning the news.

Dh30 million up for grabs

Big Ticket is turning up the excitement this winter, offering a massive Dh30 million jackpot in its live draw on January 3. On the same night, five lucky participants will each take home Dh50,000 as consolation prizes. Tickets are available online or at Big Ticket counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Related Topics:
UAEBangladeshAbu DhabiBig Ticket

