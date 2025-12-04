After 12 years of trying, Bangladeshi labourer wins Big Ticket Dream Car

Mohammed Rubel has lived, worked in Abu Dhabi for past 20 years
A Bangladeshi expat labourer in Abu Dhabi is cruising into the new year in style after winning Big Ticket’s coveted ‘Dream Car’ – a luxurious Maserati Grecale, in draw series 281.
Mohammed Rubel, 35, has called the UAE capital home for the past two decades. For the last 12 years, he has been pooling money with 12 close friends to buy Big Ticket entries, and it has paid off in spectacular fashion.
However, the first sign of his memorable win came in the most unexpected way.
“It was actually my older brother who saw my name online first,” Rubel recalled. “He had flown back home just two days earlier. So, when he called, I wasn’t expecting it at all. I didn’t believe him initially, but when more calls started coming in, I realised it had to be true.”
As his phone began buzzing with calls and messages from friends, reality set in that he was the proud winner of a brand-new car.
“I have no words to describe this moment,” Rubel said, still sounding stunned.
“I’ve been trying my luck for 12 years and it has finally paid off with this incredible prize.”
Despite the eye-catching prize, Rubel has practical plans ahead. He intends to cash in the car and share the amount equally among his group of friends.
“I intend to cash in the car, and the amount will be shared among our group.”
Grateful and still riding on a high, Rubel underlined this win has only strengthened his belief in Big Ticket.
“I will continue purchasing from Big Ticket and would encourage others to do the same, sometimes one decision can lead to an unforgettable moment,” Rubel added.
Tickets are available online or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
