‘I’ve been trying for a long time’: Bangladeshi expat finally wins Dh100K Big Ticket prize

Mohammad Monsor, who lives in Ras Al Khaimah, tried his luck with 50 friends

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Mohammad Monsor Azad Fazlul, a Bangladeshi expat living in Ras Al Khaimah for the past six years, has finally struck luck with Big Ticket – winning a Dh100,000 cash prize.
The 42-year-old businessman is a regular player for the past two years – purchasing tickets every month.

He has always played as part of a big group of friends. This month, he bought his ticket with 50 friends and together, they shared the prize money, turning a dream into a group celebration.

“I’ve been trying to win for a long time,” he said. “I believed that one day in 2025, my luck would come. I’m very grateful that it happened.”

Although he hasn’t yet decided how to spend his portion, he’s already purchased his next Big Ticket for the upcoming month, showing that luck and optimism go hand in hand.

His advice for fellow players is simple and inspiring: “Keep trying and do it with your friends. Everyone should give it a chance.”

