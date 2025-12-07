Bangladeshi carpenter hits Dh250K Big Ticket on first try at F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Onboard a Big Ticket yacht at the circuit, Mohin and other selected participants were asked to pick the name of a driver competing in the season finale race. Later, Big Ticket’s team designated five finishing positions: 3, 6, 10, 13, and 18. Mohin’s random pick – Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, who finished 18th – landed him the Dh250,000 prize.

This game was part of the ‘Race and Luxury Yacht’ experience promotion.