Bangladeshi carpenter hits Dh250K Big Ticket on first try at F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Muhammad Mohin, Ajman resident, shares his prize with a 72-member group

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Muhammad Mohin with Big Ticket hosts Bouchra and Richard aboard the yacht at Yas Marina Circuit.
Muhammad Mohin with Big Ticket hosts Bouchra and Richard aboard the yacht at Yas Marina Circuit.
Photo: Ashwani Kumar/ Gulf News

Muhammad Mohin, a Bangladeshi carpenter working in Ajman, won Dh250,000 in Big Ticket’s Formula One driver-themed game during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. What makes his win even more remarkable is that it was his first time trying his luck with Big Ticket.

Unique F1 game

Onboard a Big Ticket yacht at the circuit, Mohin and other selected participants were asked to pick the name of a driver competing in the season finale race. Later, Big Ticket’s team designated five finishing positions: 3, 6, 10, 13, and 18. Mohin’s random pick – Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, who finished 18th – landed him the Dh250,000 prize.
This game was part of the ‘Race and Luxury Yacht’ experience promotion.

Speaking to Gulf News aboard the Big Ticket yacht, Mohin said: “I never expected to win. I have been following the Grand Prix for the past 10 years. This is my first time cutting a Big Ticket, and I have won on my first attempt.”

‘Don’t know Lawson’

Asked if he knew Lawson, he laughed: “No, I don’t know him. I just randomly picked his name.”

Mohin, 30, plans to share the winnings with 72 family members, most of whom are new to Big Ticket.

“I think most of them are taking part for the first time,” he said.

The win has motivated him to keep trying his luck.
“I will continue to buy tickets. This is a moment I am enjoying at Yas Marina Circuit, watching the Formula One race. These are experiences I never even dreamed of.”

