Bangladeshi expat wins Dh250K in Big Ticket’s F1 blind bet – without knowing the sport

Muhammad Kabir Sarkar’s confidence pays off in yacht game
Banking on Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar during a Big Ticket game landed Dh250,000 in the hands of Bangladeshi expat Muhammad Kabir Sarkar.
The 42-year-old Abu Dhabi resident was among the select participants who played Big Ticket’s unique game on a yacht involving the drivers of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.
The names of drivers picked by about 30 participants had to match specific qualifying spots: 4, 9, 12, 16, or 16. Sarkar chose Hadjar, who finished ninth in the qualifying round on Saturday. This meant Sarkar, along with six others, qualified for a chance to win Dh250,000.
All seven participants were handed a black box each, and when opened, it was Sarkar who walked away with the big prize.
“This is for Bangladesh. I was confident of winning today. My expectations were high. Even one of my friends was telling me since yesterday that I would win, even 10 minutes before the draw as well,” he told Gulf News onboard the Big Ticket yacht.
Asked if he has ever been to Yas Marina Circuit or followed Formula One, his candid reply was: “No, this is my first time here.”
However, it was a dream-come-true moment for Sarkar, a resident for about 20 years.
“It’s been only 1.5 years that I started purchasing tickets. I saw other Bangladeshis winning and thought about trying my luck. Finally, I have won.”
Sarkar, who runs a restaurant, is planning to use the winnings to open another one.
“My family doesn’t know about this win. I have a father, a mother, my wife, I have one son and two daughters. I couldn’t call my wife for the past two days. She is angry,” he said, noting: “She won’t be after this.”
