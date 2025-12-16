Lucky at last: Filipino expat in Abu Dhabi wins Big Ticket after 13 years

Antonio Plasabas, a 54-year-old supervisor, had been trying on his own
After years of patience and perseverance, a 54-year-old Filipino expat in Abu Dhabi is finally celebrating a long-awaited Big Ticket win, bagging a Dh100,000 cash prize.
Antonio Plasabas, a supervisor who has called the UAE home for 17 years, struck lucky after buying Big Ticket entries steadily for more than a decade.
Introduced to the draw by friends, Antonio has been purchasing a ticket every other month for the past 13 years, always on his own and always hopeful.
That hope paid off at last.
“I was completely surprised when I found out I had won,” Antonio said, still soaking in the moment of disbelief and joy.
For him, the win is more than just a cash prize – it is a reward for patience, consistency and never giving up.
True to his family-first spirit, Antonio plans to share his winnings with his daughter, turning his personal victory into a shared celebration at home.
And in true Big Ticket fashion, he’s not stopping now – he has already bought his ticket for this month’s draw.
His message to fellow dreamers is simple and uplifting: “Just keep going until you win. It’s all about patience and believing your time will come.”
