GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Lucky at last: Filipino expat in Abu Dhabi wins Big Ticket after 13 years

Antonio Plasabas, a 54-year-old supervisor, had been trying on his own

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Lucky at last: Filipino expat in Abu Dhabi wins Big Ticket after 13 years

After years of patience and perseverance, a 54-year-old Filipino expat in Abu Dhabi is finally celebrating a long-awaited Big Ticket win, bagging a Dh100,000 cash prize.

Antonio Plasabas, a supervisor who has called the UAE home for 17 years, struck lucky after buying Big Ticket entries steadily for more than a decade.
Introduced to the draw by friends, Antonio has been purchasing a ticket every other month for the past 13 years, always on his own and always hopeful.

Solo winner

That hope paid off at last.

“I was completely surprised when I found out I had won,” Antonio said, still soaking in the moment of disbelief and joy.
For him, the win is more than just a cash prize – it is a reward for patience, consistency and never giving up.

True to his family-first spirit, Antonio plans to share his winnings with his daughter, turning his personal victory into a shared celebration at home.
And in true Big Ticket fashion, he’s not stopping now – he has already bought his ticket for this month’s draw.

His message to fellow dreamers is simple and uplifting: “Just keep going until you win. It’s all about patience and believing your time will come.”

Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiPhilippinesBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Muhammad Kabir Sarkar proudly displays his winning cheque.

Bangladeshi expat wins Dh250K in Big Ticket F1 bet

2m read
Indian expat wins Dh25m Big Ticket jackpot in Abu Dhabi

Indian expat wins Dh25m Big Ticket jackpot in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain hits Dh150K Big Ticket win

Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain hits Dh150K Big Ticket win

2m read
6yrs of solo tries, Indian expat wins Dh130K Big Ticket

6yrs of solo tries, Indian expat wins Dh130K Big Ticket

2m read