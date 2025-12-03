Indian expat strikes Dh25 million Big Ticket jackpot in Abu Dhabi

Rajan PV, from Kerala and based in Saudi Arabia, wins with ticket 282824
An Indian expat from Saudi Arabia has hit the jackpot, winning the Dh25 million grand prize in the Big Ticket Draw Series 281 held in Abu Dhabi today.
Rajan PV scooped the prize with ticket number 282824, purchased on November 9.
The draw was hosted by Richard and Bouchra, with last draw’s grand prize winner, Saravanan Venkatachalam, present in the studio to pick the winning ticket. Notably, most winners today were those who had bought their tickets earlier in the month.
While the show hosts called him up, Rajan was absolutely over the moon.
“Oh! My God. Thank you, thank you very much. I am also very happy,” he said, adding that he hadn’t been watching the show live as he was outside at the time.
Learning about this unexpected windfall left him thrilled.
“I am taking Big Tickets for the past 15 years,” he said, reflecting on his long-standing luck streak.
Rajan revealed he would be sharing the winnings with his colleagues.
“I am sharing with my colleagues. I am sharing with 15 of them,” said the Keralite supervisor, his excitement shining through.
Looking ahead, Big Ticket is kicking off 2026 with a Dh30 million draw, with the winner set to be announced on January 3. The promotion will feature five consolation prizes of Dh50,000 each, while weekly e-draws this month will reward five lucky winners with Dh100,000.
Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series also continues, with a BMW 430i up for grabs on January 3, followed by a BMW X5 on February 3. Tickets are available online or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
