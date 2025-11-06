Kerala expat in Dubai wakes up to Big Ticket 24K gold win worth Dh120,000

Nithin Kunnath Raju, a resident since 2016, got lucky for the first time
An Indian expat in Dubai woke up to the best call of his life – winning the weekly Big Ticket e-draw.
Nithin Kunnath Raju, who hails from Kerala, was still at home when he answered a surprise call from Big Ticket host Richard, informing him that he had won a 250g 24K gold bar worth Dh120,000 with ticket number 351853.
“I just woke up,” Nithin said groggily at first – until Richard revealed he only calls winners.
“Are you sure? Oh, man. Thank you!” he exclaimed as excitement kicked in.
Richard laughed: “That’s a great way to wake up!”
Nithin, who has been living in Dubai since 2016, was overjoyed.
“I have been living here since 2016. This is the first time I have won,” he said.
Nithin has been trying his luck with his friends and is jubilant about finally winning a prize.
“I share tickets with my friends. We’re a group of 10 people. We have been buying through random accounts,” he added.
Big Ticket’s November promotion is underway with Dh25 million grand prize, 10 Dh100,000 consolation prizes, and 30 luxury yacht getaways with Dh10,000 cash each, F1 Grand Prix Abu Dhabi race tickets, concert passes, five-star stays and more.
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox