Kerala expat in Dubai strikes 24K Big Ticket gold bar: “Is it true?”

Bonny Thomas, 31, has been trying his luck for the past five years
Persistence paid off for Dubai-based Indian expat Bonny Thomas, who after five years of trying finally struck gold with a 250gm 24K win in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw.
The 31-year-old, who hails from Kerala and works as a coordinating officer, received a surprise call from Big Ticket host Richard announcing his win with ticket number 001009. When Richard introduced himself, Bonny was hesitant.
“Yes, I bought a ticket… you want to surprise me?” he said suspiciously, assuming it was a prank call. But once he recognised Richard’s now-iconic voice, the disbelief turned to pure joy. “Oh my God… is it true?” he exclaimed repeatedly live on air.
Bonny has been living here with his family since 2017. He discovered Big Ticket on social media five years ago and has been a regular participant ever since, often buying tickets with a group of friends.
“I’m sharing this ticket with five others. They’re all my colleagues,” he said.
What made the win even sweeter?
Bonny didn’t even know weekly draws existed.
“I only knew about the grand prize draws. So, imagine my surprise when I got the call. The rush of adrenaline was incredible.”
As for his winnings, Bonny said teamwork pays and continues: “We’ll share the prize and keep trying our luck. To others I’d say: don’t lose hope. Your turn might be next.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox