Kerala expat in Dubai strikes 24K Big Ticket gold bar: “Is it true?”

Persistence paid off for Dubai-based Indian expat Bonny Thomas, who after five years of trying finally struck gold with a 250gm 24K win in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw.

The 31-year-old, who hails from Kerala and works as a coordinating officer, received a surprise call from Big Ticket host Richard announcing his win with ticket number 001009. When Richard introduced himself, Bonny was hesitant.

“Yes, I bought a ticket… you want to surprise me?” he said suspiciously, assuming it was a prank call. But once he recognised Richard’s now-iconic voice, the disbelief turned to pure joy. “Oh my God… is it true?” he exclaimed repeatedly live on air.