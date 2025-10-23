Wedding dreams come true: UK expat wins 24K gold bar in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Living in the UAE for the past five years, Naia took a chance on Big Ticket’s ‘buy two, get one free’ promotion, purchasing ticket number 017645 and struck gold.

“This is the first time I’ve ever bought it early,” she told show host Richard, her voice bubbling with disbelief. “I’m having a wedding in June, and I saw a dress I really wanted but it was super expensive, and my husband-to-be would not approve. So, I thought, maybe I’ll just buy a ticket and win. And then I can buy the dress I want.”