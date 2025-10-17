He calls millionaires – but what would Big Ticket’s Richard do with Dh25 million?

Over 20 years on stage, this Dubai resident knows what it takes to dream big
Every month, thousands of hopefuls across the UAE hold their breath as Big Ticket’s Richard calls out the winning numbers. But have you ever wondered what the man himself would do if the jackpot landed in his hands?
Well, here’s the twist: Richard can’t play in the raffle draw he has been hosting for over 20 years. As a Big Ticket host, along with his colleagues and their families, he’s not eligible to enter the draw – a rule that keeps the game fair and transparent. Still, when Gulf News asked him to imagine a momentous win of Dh25 million grand prize, his answers gave us a rare peek into his dreams.
“I’d immediately place the prize money into a savings or investment account,” Richard said.
No impulsive shopping spree here – just steady growth while carefully planning his next moves. Still, he wouldn’t forget to share the joy: giving to charity, investing in community projects, buying a beautiful home, and of course, picking out a shiny new car.
If he got the winner’s call?
“My first reaction would be pure disbelief and joy,” he admitted, adding that the first person on speed dial would be his family.
“They’ve been my biggest supporters throughout my journey.”
For indulgence, Richard’s imagination runs wild. He’d set sail on a month-long luxury cruise across the Pacific for “a dream escape”, then whisk fellow host Bouchra away on a five-star Maldives getaway.
But his most outrageous fantasy? Living permanently in a suite at the Burj Al Arab.
“It’s over-the-top, but the idea of waking up every day in one of the world’s most iconic hotels is just too tempting.”
Richard’s investment wishlist includes real estate in the southern hemisphere – somewhere like New Zealand.
“That way I could enjoy cooler climates during the UAE’s summer months.”
Still, Abu Dhabi would remain central to his plans.
“I’d definitely be in Abu Dhabi for every third day of the month draw – that’s non-negotiable. But I’d split my time between the UK, UAE, and New Zealand, enjoying the best of all worlds.”
Would he quit Big Ticket? Never.
Despite millions in the bank, Richard insists he’d never walk away from the stage that made him a household name.
“Hosting Big Ticket is a passion and a privilege – I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox