Meet Richard: The voice making Big Ticket millionaires for 20 years

UK expat has hosted grand prize draws without fail since May 2004
He’s the voice that echoes through living rooms, phone calls, and social media feeds every month – the unmistakable Richard of Big Ticket fame. For more than two decades, Richard has been the man millions around the world wait to hear from, especially on the third of each month — the day dreams come true.
With a booming voice and infectious energy, Richard ‘Big Ticket’ (yes, that’s what most people call him now) has become the living embodiment of suspense and celebration.
“My name has become synonymous with excitement and memorable moments.”
Richard’s UAE journey began back in November 1999, just in time to ring in the millennium in style. After stints in Bahrain and Qatar, he moved to Abu Dhabi and eventually made Dubai his home. Though his family remains in the UK, the bond stays strong across the miles – much like the one he shares with fans across the globe.
His Big Ticket story began in May 2004, and what a ride it’s been since.
“Since then, I’ve proudly hosted every single draw on the third of each month – without missing a single one,” he said, referring to the draws where he calls out the names that spark cheers, tears, and viral celebrations.
“I’ve been with Big Ticket for over 21 years now. It’s been an incredible journey filled with unforgettable moments and remarkable stories.”
Along with co-host Bouchra, who speaks in Arabic as well, Richard is one of the main faces of Big Ticket.
“I help bring the excitement of the draws to life and connect with our audience across the region,” said Richard, who does more than just read out winning numbers. He brings energy and warmth to every interaction – whether it’s breaking the good news over a phone call or sharing a laugh with long-time followers.
“What I love most is the thrill of the live draws, the joy of connecting with winners, and the heartwarming interactions with fans who stop me to share how Big Ticket has impacted their lives.”
Over the years, Richard has carved a space not just as a host but as a symbol of trust, consistency and celebration. With over two decades of live shows under his belt, Richard ‘Big Ticket’ isn’t just a name – he’s a moment, a memory, and a voice the world can’t wait to hear.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox