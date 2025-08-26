GOLD/FOREX
Big Ticket’s Dh170 million prizes: Turning dreamers into overnight millionaires

Raffle awards Dh150m in grand prizes over 7 months, Dh12m in weekly rewards

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
From Mohammed Naser Balal, an electrician in Abu Dhabi, to first-time lucky tailor Sabuj Miah Amir Hossain Dewan in Dubai, the Big Ticket raffle draw has made dreams come true for countless individuals across the UAE and beyond this year.
The region’s largest and longest-running guaranteed raffle draw is celebrating a spectacular milestone, awarding a staggering Dh170,121,839 in prizes between January and July 2025.

A journey of dreams and possibilities

From jaw-dropping grand prizes worth Dh150 million to Dh12.6 million in weekly rewards, over Dh2.3 million in car prizes, and more than Dh2.6 million through the Big Win contest, Big Ticket has brought joy to more than 151 winners.
Each draw unites dreamers from all walks of life, families, friends, and colleagues, making 2025 a season of unforgettable wins, surprising moments, and inspiring stories that resonate across the UAE and beyond.

And the year isn’t over yet. With four months still to go, countless prizes are still up for grabs, bringing your chance to become the next millionaire closer than ever. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

