Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Series 282 winners: 4 UAE residents win Dh140,000 cash prize each

The winners, representing Jordan, India, Bangladesh, and the UAE, each took home Dh140,000 during the event held in Abu Dhabi. The group includes long-term residents and professionals from across the Emirates, many of whom have been participating in the draw for years.

The next live draw, where the January multi-millionaires will be crowned, is scheduled to take place on 3 February.

The announcement comes as Big Ticket prepares for its January 2026 promotion, which features a primary grand prize of Dh20 million. Officials confirmed that five additional prizes of Dh1 million each will be awarded this month, alongside weekly electronic draws for smaller cash amounts and luxury vehicle giveaways, including a BMW X5 and a Range Rover Velar.

Similarly, Ibrahimkutty Edayath, a 52-year-old accountant from Kerala who currently lives in Fujairah with his family, secured his win through a 20-person group. "The cash prize will be divided equally among the group," Mr Edayath confirmed, noting that his portion would go toward supporting his family.

The remaining two winners highlighted the common regional practice of communal ticket purchasing. Alauddin Shahjahan, a 30-year-old cook from Bangladesh, won as part of a group of 21 friends. Having worked in Abu Dhabi for three years while his family remains in Bangladesh, Mr Shahjahan described the moment as "truly joyful and emotional."

The draw also saw success for Abdulla Almheiri, a 39-year-old government HR director based in the capital. Mr Almheiri, who discovered the draw through social media only last year, said he plans to use his share of the prize for a holiday with his wife.

Among those selected was Malek Sewadeh, a 48-year-old Jordanian banking professional who has called Abu Dhabi home since 2008. Mr Sewadeh, who began purchasing tickets independently nearly a decade ago, admitted the win came as a surprise. "I was really shocked, as I never expected to win," he said, adding that he intends to share the windfall with his family.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.