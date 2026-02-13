GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Indian retiree wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket weekly e-draw

72-year-old Kerala-born former Dubai resident shares plans to give back

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Joykutty Mathew
Joykutty Mathew

Dubai: A 72-year-old retired engineer from India has won Dh50,000 in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw of February. Joykutty Mathew, originally from Kerala, received the news while visiting his daughter and son-in-law in Abu Dhabi.

Mathew spent more than 25 years working in Dubai before retiring. During his time in the UAE, he regularly bought Big Ticket entries, often picking one up whenever he travelled through Abu Dhabi.

“I’ve lived in this country for a long time and have taken part in Big Ticket for years,” he said. “I missed Richard’s call at first because of my international number, which was disappointing. But when I later learned that I had won, I felt truly happy and grateful.”

Plans to support charity

Mathew said he plans to use part of the prize money for his personal needs. He also intends to donate a portion to charity, saying he wants to give back and support those in need.

He added that he will continue to try his luck and encouraged others to stay hopeful, noting that even a small win can make a difference.

More chances to win in February

Big Ticket’s February campaign features a Dh15 million grand prize, which will be drawn live on March 3. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will be awarded.

Three more weekly e-draws will also take place this month, with four winners in each draw set to receive Dh50,000.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Indian expats win Dh1 million each in Big Ticket draw

Indian expats win Dh1 million each in Big Ticket draw

2m read
Dasan Kunchu

Kerala expat wins Dh1 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

2m read
Who won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Dh20m grand prize?

Who won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Dh20m grand prize?

1m read
Murtuza described the win as a moment of relief and happiness for his family after years of participation.

Qatar resident wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket draw

2m read