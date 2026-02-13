Indian retiree wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket weekly e-draw

“I’ve lived in this country for a long time and have taken part in Big Ticket for years,” he said. “I missed Richard’s call at first because of my international number, which was disappointing. But when I later learned that I had won, I felt truly happy and grateful.”

Mathew spent more than 25 years working in Dubai before retiring. During his time in the UAE, he regularly bought Big Ticket entries, often picking one up whenever he travelled through Abu Dhabi.

Dubai: A 72-year-old retired engineer from India has won Dh50,000 in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw of February. Joykutty Mathew, originally from Kerala, received the news while visiting his daughter and son-in-law in Abu Dhabi.

He added that he will continue to try his luck and encouraged others to stay hopeful, noting that even a small win can make a difference.

Mathew said he plans to use part of the prize money for his personal needs. He also intends to donate a portion to charity, saying he wants to give back and support those in need.

Three more weekly e-draws will also take place this month, with four winners in each draw set to receive Dh50,000.

Big Ticket’s February campaign features a Dh15 million grand prize, which will be drawn live on March 3. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will be awarded.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.