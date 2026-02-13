Macedonian expat wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket e-draw

Encouraging others to try their luck, he said sometimes following your instinct can lead to rewarding moments.

Sadikova called the win an unexpected but welcome surprise. He said he decided to take part on impulse and did not expect to walk away with a prize.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” he said. “But once it was confirmed, I was extremely happy.”

Sevdjan Sadikova, who has lived in the capital for the past 30 years, bought a ticket for the first time after what he described as a simple gut feeling. That instinct paid off with a cash prize.

Three more weekly e-draws will also take place this month, with four winners in each draw set to receive Dh50,000.

Big Ticket’s February campaign features a Dh15 million grand prize, which will be drawn live on March 3. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will be awarded.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.