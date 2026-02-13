GOLD/FOREX
Macedonian expat wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket e-draw

30-year Abu Dhabi resident says instinct led to the win

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: A long-time Abu Dhabi resident from Macedonia has won Dh50,000 in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw of February.

Sevdjan Sadikova, who has lived in the capital for the past 30 years, bought a ticket for the first time after what he described as a simple gut feeling. That instinct paid off with a cash prize.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” he said. “But once it was confirmed, I was extremely happy.”

Sadikova called the win an unexpected but welcome surprise. He said he decided to take part on impulse and did not expect to walk away with a prize.

Encouraging others to try their luck, he said sometimes following your instinct can lead to rewarding moments.

More chances to win in February

Big Ticket’s February campaign features a Dh15 million grand prize, which will be drawn live on March 3. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will be awarded.

Three more weekly e-draws will also take place this month, with four winners in each draw set to receive Dh50,000.

