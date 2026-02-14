Similarly, Ashraf Kassimkunju, also an in-store buyer, was unable to take the call on the same day. He shared his happiness once informed of his success, with his winning ticket numbered 135555.

Charan Jit Satpal, who purchased his ticket in-store, missed the initial winning call on February 9 but later expressed his delight upon learning he had won. His winning entry was ticket number 009181.

Three more weekly e-draws will also take place this month, with four winners in each draw set to receive Dh50,000.

Big Ticket’s February campaign features a Dh15 million grand prize, which will be drawn live on March 3. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will be awarded.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.