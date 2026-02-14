Tickets purchased in-store lead to unexpected prizes
Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw of February crowned two winners from India, each receiving Dh50,000, highlighting the excitement and possibilities the draw offers.
Charan Jit Satpal, who purchased his ticket in-store, missed the initial winning call on February 9 but later expressed his delight upon learning he had won. His winning entry was ticket number 009181.
Similarly, Ashraf Kassimkunju, also an in-store buyer, was unable to take the call on the same day. He shared his happiness once informed of his success, with his winning ticket numbered 135555.
Both winners praised Big Ticket for bringing unexpected joy and encouraged others to try their luck.
Big Ticket’s February campaign features a Dh15 million grand prize, which will be drawn live on March 3. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each will be awarded.
Three more weekly e-draws will also take place this month, with four winners in each draw set to receive Dh50,000.