Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Big Ticket is offering Dh15m this February, with the winner to be announced on March 3
Dubai: A Bangladeshi businessman living in Al Ain has won the Big Ticket weekly draw after six years of trying. Mohammed Alwaruddin Hajee Abu Syed has been living in Al Ain for 21 years and participating in Big Ticket for the past six years. He bought tickets monthly with a group of nine friends, never giving up hope despite the long wait.
"I was completely shocked. After so many years of trying, I truly never expected this to happen," Mohammed said about his win in Series 283. He described the moment as rewarding and said it strengthened his belief that patience and consistency can lead to unexpected rewards.
While he hasn't decided what to do with the prize money yet, Mohammed says the experience has renewed his motivation to keep participating.
Big Ticket is offering Dh15 million as the grand prize this month, with the winner to be announced during a live draw on March 3rd. Five additional winners will also receive Dh100,000 each in consolation prizes, making February one of the biggest months for the draw.
Throughout the month, four weekly E-Draws will be held, with each draw awarding Dh 50,000 to four winners. All draws take place live at 11am on Big Ticket's YouTube channel. The schedule is: Week 1 draw on February 9, Week 2 on February 16, Week 3 on February 23, and Week 4 on March 1.
Adding to the excitement is The Big Win Contest. Customers who purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction between February 1st and 24th may be selected to attend the live draw on March 3rd, where they'll compete for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh 50,000 to Dh150,000. The four selected participants will be announced on March 1st on the Big Ticket website.
Big Ticket is also continuing its Dream Car Series this month. Participants have a chance to win a Range Rover Velar on March 3rd, with a Maserati Grecale up for grabs in the April 3rd draw.
Tickets are available online or at counters located in Zayed International Airport, Madinat Bin Zayed City, Morafiq Mussafah, and Al Ain Airport.
