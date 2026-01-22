GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Big Ticket weekly e-draw rewards expats in UAE with big wins

Winners from Bangladesh and India take home Dh50,000 each

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Online tickets turned into instant prizes for Bangladesh and India nationals.
Online tickets turned into instant prizes for Bangladesh and India nationals.

Dubai: Big Ticket has brought more joy to UAE residents this January, with its second weekly e-draw awarding Dh50,000 to two winners from Bangladesh and India.

Bangladeshi expat Mohammed Rafiqul Islam was thrilled to learn his online ticket had won. He bought the ticket through the Big Ticket platform, and his winning number was 283-016623. He said the news came as a happy surprise.

The other winner, Mohammed Ali, an Indian expat living in the UAE, was equally excited when he discovered his online ticket had also won. His winning ticket number was 283-181481. He said he was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

The weekly e-draws continue throughout January, giving more residents the chance to win and making the month a hopeful one for many.

Big prizes still up for grabs

January’s Big Ticket draw is building up to a massive Dh20 million grand prize, giving one lucky winner the chance to start the year as an instant multimillionaire. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh1 million each will also be awarded this month.

The excitement continues with just two weekly e-draws left in January, each offering Dh50,000 to four winners. The e-draws are streamed live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and website, allowing viewers to see the winners announced in real time.

More chances to win

Big Ticket is also running The Big Win Contest for customers who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction between January 1 and 24. Those customers could earn a spot at the live draw on February 3, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 will be awarded. The four participants selected for the live draw will be announced on February 1.

January’s excitement doesn’t end with cash prizes. Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series will also be held on February 3, 2026, offering customers the chance to win a BMW X5 and a Range Rover Velar.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEindiaDubaiBangladeshBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian expat Saravanan Venkatachalam with the Dh25 million cheque he won in Big Ticket Grand Prize Series 280.

UAE: Indian wins Dh25m alone, shares it with 25 friends

3m read
Lottery fortune sparks family joy and business plans in UAE

Pakistani expat hits Dh100K UAE Lottery—had to see it!

1m read
The winners, representing Jordan, India, Bangladesh, and the UAE, each took home Dh140,000.

4 expats win Dh140,000 each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

2m read
‘Dh100K? I won?’ Indian driver in Dubai bags Big Ticket

‘Dh100K? I won?’ Indian driver in Dubai bags Big Ticket

1m read