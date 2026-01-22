Big Ticket weekly e-draw rewards expats in UAE with big wins

Winners from Bangladesh and India take home Dh50,000 each
Dubai: Big Ticket has brought more joy to UAE residents this January, with its second weekly e-draw awarding Dh50,000 to two winners from Bangladesh and India.
Bangladeshi expat Mohammed Rafiqul Islam was thrilled to learn his online ticket had won. He bought the ticket through the Big Ticket platform, and his winning number was 283-016623. He said the news came as a happy surprise.
The other winner, Mohammed Ali, an Indian expat living in the UAE, was equally excited when he discovered his online ticket had also won. His winning ticket number was 283-181481. He said he was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.
The weekly e-draws continue throughout January, giving more residents the chance to win and making the month a hopeful one for many.
January’s Big Ticket draw is building up to a massive Dh20 million grand prize, giving one lucky winner the chance to start the year as an instant multimillionaire. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh1 million each will also be awarded this month.
The excitement continues with just two weekly e-draws left in January, each offering Dh50,000 to four winners. The e-draws are streamed live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and website, allowing viewers to see the winners announced in real time.
Big Ticket is also running The Big Win Contest for customers who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction between January 1 and 24. Those customers could earn a spot at the live draw on February 3, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 will be awarded. The four participants selected for the live draw will be announced on February 1.
January’s excitement doesn’t end with cash prizes. Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series will also be held on February 3, 2026, offering customers the chance to win a BMW X5 and a Range Rover Velar.
