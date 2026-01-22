Sales professional plans to share prize with friend
Dubai: An Indian expat living in Dubai for 15 years has finally struck lucky in the Big Ticket weekly draw, winning Dh50,000 after years of trying.
Shafik Paika Mohammed, 36, a sales professional from Mangalore, India, has been buying Big Ticket entries for almost a decade. He usually buys them every few months, and this time he played with a friend — a decision that proved to be rewarding.
When he learned he had won, Shafik said it was a “wonderful surprise” and something he truly needed. He added that he plans to split the prize with his friend and hopes to bring his family to the UAE more often for visits and to spend time together.
“I’ve been trying for a long time, and I’m glad my patience paid off,” he said. “I’ll keep playing, and I encourage others to stay hopeful — consistency matters.”
January’s Big Ticket draw is building up to a massive Dh20 million grand prize, giving one lucky winner the chance to start the year as an instant multimillionaire. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh1 million each will also be awarded this month.
The excitement continues with just two weekly e-draws left in January, each offering Dh50,000 to four winners. The e-draws are streamed live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and website, allowing viewers to see the winners announced in real time.
Big Ticket is also running The Big Win Contest for customers who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction between January 1 and 24. Those customers could earn a spot at the live draw on February 3, where guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 will be awarded. The four participants selected for the live draw will be announced on February 1.
January’s excitement doesn’t end with cash prizes. Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series will also be held on February 3, 2026, offering customers the chance to win a BMW X5 and a Range Rover Velar.
