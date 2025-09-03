GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15million Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot

Dubai resident wins grand prize in Series 278 of August

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Sabuj Miah Amir Hossain Dewan (left), who won Dh20m last month, picked the lucky ticket of this month's winner.
Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat won Dh15 million grand prize in Series 278 of the Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 3.

Sandeep Kumar Prasad, a Dubai resident, won with ticket number 200669, purchased on August 19.

When the show hosts called him, Sandeep, who works with the Dubai Drydocks, was skeptical in answering the call and when he finally realised the call was from Big Ticket, he said he was not watching the show.

"Oh, thank you sir, thank you...," a jubilant Sandeep screamed when he was told about his win.

Hailing from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sandeep said he bought the ticket as part of a group of 20 people. Though he has been living in the UAE for three years, Sandeep said he has been buying the ticket for only three months.

Another lucky participant, Shameem Moolathil Hamza Moolathil, won a luxury car, a BMW M440i, in the Dream Car contest.

Six participants also struck gold with Dh100,000 consolation prize each while four other contestants played live the Big Win contest and won special cash prizes reaching up to Dh150,000.

