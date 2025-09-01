Boost your chances this September with Big Ticket and Dream Car bundle deals
Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has rolled out its September promotion, offering residents a chance to win multi-million-dirham prizes, weekly cash rewards, and luxury cars as the new season begins.
The highlight of the month is the Dh20 million grand prize, set to be announced during the live draw on October 3. Four consolation winners will also each take home Dh50,000 on the same day.
To keep the excitement going, Big Ticket is rewarding customers with weekly wins. From September 1 to 30, four winners will be selected every week to win Dh50,000 each ahead of the grand draw.
Customers who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction between September 1 and 24 will automatically enter The Big Win Contest. Four participants will be chosen and revealed on 1 October, with a chance to compete in the live draw for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000.
This month’s Dream Car line-up features a Range Rover Velar, with the winner to be announced on October 3. The following month, on November 3, a Nissan Patrol will be awarded.
Throughout September, special bundle promotions are available at Big Ticket counters and online:
Big Ticket: Buy 2, get 2 free
Dream Car: Buy 2, get 3 free
Week 1: September 1–9 | Draw date: September 10
Week 2: September 10–16 | Draw date: September 17
Week 3: September 17–23 | Draw date: September 24
Week 4: September 24–30 | Draw date: October 1
Tickets are available at www.bigticket.ae, Zayed International Airport, and Al Ain Airport. Updates and announcements will also be shared via Big Ticket’s official social media channels.
