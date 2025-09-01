GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s September line-up revealed: Free tickets, dream cars and Dh20 million prize

Boost your chances this September with Big Ticket and Dream Car bundle deals

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Join Big Ticket's September draw for a chance at multi-million prizes
Join Big Ticket's September draw for a chance at multi-million prizes
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has rolled out its September promotion, offering residents a chance to win multi-million-dirham prizes, weekly cash rewards, and luxury cars as the new season begins.

The highlight of the month is the Dh20 million grand prize, set to be announced during the live draw on October 3. Four consolation winners will also each take home Dh50,000 on the same day.

Weekly Dh50,000 prizes

To keep the excitement going, Big Ticket is rewarding customers with weekly wins. From September 1 to 30, four winners will be selected every week to win Dh50,000 each ahead of the grand draw.

The Big Win Contest

Customers who buy two or more tickets in a single transaction between September 1 and 24 will automatically enter The Big Win Contest. Four participants will be chosen and revealed on 1 October, with a chance to compete in the live draw for guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000.

Dream car giveaways

This month’s Dream Car line-up features a Range Rover Velar, with the winner to be announced on October 3. The following month, on November 3, a Nissan Patrol will be awarded.

Special ticket bundles

Throughout September, special bundle promotions are available at Big Ticket counters and online:

  • Big Ticket: Buy 2, get 2 free

  • Dream Car: Buy 2, get 3 free

Weekly e-draw schedule

  • Week 1: September 1–9 | Draw date: September 10

  • Week 2: September 10–16 | Draw date: September 17

  • Week 3: September 17–23 | Draw date: September 24

  • Week 4: September 24–30 | Draw date: October 1

Tickets are available at www.bigticket.ae, Zayed International Airport, and Al Ain Airport. Updates and announcements will also be shared via Big Ticket’s official social media channels.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Friends from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh win Big Ticket

Friends from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh win Big Ticket

2m read
4-yr Big Ticket trips pay off, Sharjah man wins 4X4 SUV

4-yr Big Ticket trips pay off, Sharjah man wins 4X4 SUV

1m read
Dubai-based Bangladeshi wins Dh20m Big Ticket jackpot

Dubai-based Bangladeshi wins Dh20m Big Ticket jackpot

1m read
Big Ticket’s popular hosts, Richard and Bouchra

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Win Dh20 million in July draw

1m read