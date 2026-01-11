Dh30m jackpot: Dubai Filipina reveals how she picked her winning Big Ticket

She bought the winning ticket on December 21, 2025, while at home.

“There was nothing special about the day,” she recalled.

“I suddenly remembered Big Ticket, went online, and picked a number randomly. I kept it in the cart for a few minutes, but then I got a notification saying the ticket would return to the selection pool if I didn’t proceed. So, I just went ahead and blindly swiped my credit card,” she laughed.