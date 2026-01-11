Dh30m jackpot: Dubai Filipina reveals how she picked her winning Big Ticket

“If it’s meant for you, it will come to you,” says Anna, 38, the sole winner
Filipino expat Anna Lee Gayongan – the sole winner of the Dh30 million Big Ticket jackpot – clinched the life-changing prize quietly, without telling even her husband.
Anna, a Dubai resident for 15 years, usually participates in the draw by pooling money with colleagues. This time, however, she went solo for the first grand prize draw of 2026. Even as congratulatory calls poured in from friends and relatives, Anna said her family is trying to stay grounded.
“I cannot sleep. I keep thinking about it and feel overwhelmed,” she told Gulf News. “The excitement is still there, but we’re trying our best to stay calm, keep praying and remain normal.”
This time, I purchased it silently on my own and never told anyone, even my husbandAnna Lee Gayongan
A week after the January 3 draw, Anna, a 38-year-old senior account executive, shared how she selected her winning ticket number – 074090, dispelling popular myths around lucky dates or number strategies.
“I’ve always been buying tickets randomly,” she said.
“Previously, I bought with colleagues, mostly Filipinos, but also other nationalities like Indians and Pakistanis, as long as they wanted to share the ticket. But this time, I purchased it silently on my own and never told anyone, even my husband.”
I just went ahead and blindly swiped my credit cardAnna Lee Gayongan
“Buying tickets alone can be expensive. I only buy when I feel like it and when I have the budget,” she said, noting that she purchased the ticket under Big Ticket’s ‘buy two, get one free’ offer.
She bought the winning ticket on December 21, 2025, while at home.
“There was nothing special about the day,” she recalled.
“I suddenly remembered Big Ticket, went online, and picked a number randomly. I kept it in the cart for a few minutes, but then I got a notification saying the ticket would return to the selection pool if I didn’t proceed. So, I just went ahead and blindly swiped my credit card,” she laughed.
Actually, I forgot that I bought tickets. I usually watch the draw laterAnna Lee Gayongan
Asked if there were any patterns or lucky digits involved, Anna was clear: “No. There was no preparation, nothing. I believe if it’s meant for you, it will come to you.”
Ironically, Anna almost missed learning about her win. She was playing with her 18-month-old child when the show hosts called during the live draw.
“Yes, actually, I forgot that I bought tickets,” she said. “I usually watch the draw later.”
Behind the calm exterior, Anna’s journey has been marked by years of sacrifice and struggle. She grew up in a poor family in the Philippines, with her mother working as a street vendor to make ends meet.
Now, as a Dh30 million winner, her priorities remain rooted in family.
“We are from a poor family. I am a breadwinner,” she said. “My goal is to help my brothers and sisters have a stable life, especially my mother.”
She has five siblings – one working in the UAE as a nurse, another running a small business back home, while the others are still studying. Her husband works at an event company in Dubai.
We plan to invest in properties. The UAE is the safest place we’ve ever lived so farAnna Lee Gayongan
For now, Anna plans to continue working.
“At the moment, I’m continuing my job,” she said, noting that the family will decide on their future course together.
“We plan to invest in properties. The UAE is the safest place we’ve ever lived so far.”
As for advice to aspiring Big Ticket participants, her message is simple: “If you want to win, you need to take action. Just take the first step – buy a ticket and enter the draw.”
Will she try again for the February 3 Dh20 million grand prize draw?
She smiled: “No. Now, I will give chance to others.”
