Big Ticket January bonanza in UAE: Dh20 million jackpot, six millionaires, 27 prizes

Grand prizes on Feb 3, weekly e-draws, Big Win contest and Dream Car series
Big Ticket, the region’s longest-running guaranteed raffle draw for cash prizes, is kicking off 2026 in a big way, with 27 prizes up for grabs in January alone. One of its most exciting promotions yet will see six guaranteed millionaires crowned.
At the centre of the live draw, scheduled for February 3, is a massive Dh20 million grand prize, giving one lucky winner the chance to begin the year as an instant multimillionaire. Adding to the excitement, five consolation prizes of Dh1 million each will also be awarded.
The excitement continues throughout January with four weekly e-draws, each awarding Dh50,000 to four lucky winners every week.
Further boosting the thrill is the Big Win Contest, where participants who purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction between January 1 and 24 stand a chance to earn a spot at the live draw on February 3. Guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 are on offer. The names of the four selected participants will be announced on February 1.
January’s excitement extends beyond cash prizes with Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series. Customers will have the chance to win a BMW X5, with the draw taking place on February 3, alongside a second luxury vehicle – the Range Rover Velar.
Overall, participants have 27 chances to win, with six guaranteed millionaires set to be crowned. Tickets are available online via the official website, as well as at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox