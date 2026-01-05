GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Big Ticket January bonanza in UAE: Dh20 million jackpot, six millionaires, 27 prizes

Grand prizes on Feb 3, weekly e-draws, Big Win contest and Dream Car series

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Big Ticket January bonanza in UAE: Dh20 million jackpot, six millionaires, 27 prizes

Big Ticket, the region’s longest-running guaranteed raffle draw for cash prizes, is kicking off 2026 in a big way, with 27 prizes up for grabs in January alone. One of its most exciting promotions yet will see six guaranteed millionaires crowned.

Six millionaires

At the centre of the live draw, scheduled for February 3, is a massive Dh20 million grand prize, giving one lucky winner the chance to begin the year as an instant multimillionaire. Adding to the excitement, five consolation prizes of Dh1 million each will also be awarded.

Weekly draws

The excitement continues throughout January with four weekly e-draws, each awarding Dh50,000 to four lucky winners every week.

Big Win Contest

Further boosting the thrill is the Big Win Contest, where participants who purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction between January 1 and 24 stand a chance to earn a spot at the live draw on February 3. Guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000 are on offer. The names of the four selected participants will be announced on February 1.

Dream Car Series

January’s excitement extends beyond cash prizes with Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series. Customers will have the chance to win a BMW X5, with the draw taking place on February 3, alongside a second luxury vehicle – the Range Rover Velar.

Overall, participants have 27 chances to win, with six guaranteed millionaires set to be crowned. Tickets are available online via the official website, as well as at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sole winner: Filipina in Dubai wins Dh30m Big Ticket

Sole winner: Filipina in Dubai wins Dh30m Big Ticket

1m read
Bangladeshi expats in UAE bag Dh100K in Big Ticket draw

Bangladeshi expats in UAE bag Dh100K in Big Ticket draw

1m read
‘Thought it was scam’: Dubai man wins Dh100K Big Ticket

‘Thought it was scam’: Dubai man wins Dh100K Big Ticket

2m read
Indian expat wins Dh25m Big Ticket jackpot in Abu Dhabi

Indian expat wins Dh25m Big Ticket jackpot in Abu Dhabi

2m read