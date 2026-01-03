Filipino expat in Dubai wins Dh30 million Big Ticket jackpot – phone goes unanswered

Winning ticket number, 074090, was purchased on December 21
Anna Lee Gayongan, a Filipino expat based in Dubai, won the Dh30 million Big Ticket Grand Prize in draw series 282, held in Abu Dhabi.
It was the first jackpot draw of the year. The winning ticket, number 074090, was purchased on December 21.
Rajan PV, a 52-year-old Indian expat from Saudi Arabia and winner of the Dh25 million grand prize in December, picked the winning ticket today.
When show hosts Richard and Bouchra tried calling Anna, the phone went unanswered twice. This prompted Richard to appeal to the public: “If you know Anna Lee Gayongan, tell her to pick up her call.”
Bouchra added with a laugh: “Where is Anna Lee?”
The hosts said they will keep trying to reach the UAE’s newest millionaire to share the exciting news.
How to buy tickets?
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
