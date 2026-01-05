‘Perfect time’: Indian techie in UAE wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket amid job uncertainty

Mohammed Javeed Rajbhary, 45, has been a resident for 19 years
After nearly two decades of building a life in the UAE and quietly holding on to hope, an Indian expat has finally had his moment of joy.
Mohammed Javeed Rajbhary, a 45-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad, won Dh100,000 in the Big Ticket weekly e-draw, a prize he describes as arriving “at the perfect time”.
Rajbhary, who has lived in the UAE for 19 years, struck lucky with ticket number 328760 after years of persistent participation.
Currently based in Ras Al Khaimah, Rajbhary spent his first eight years in Dubai before moving north for work. While his family initially lived with him in the UAE, they later returned to India amid job uncertainty.
For Rajbhary, the win was as unexpected as it was emotional.
“I feel really blessed. This is good news,” he said with a chuckle, recalling the moment he received the call.
“At first, I thought it was a prank. But when I checked the Big Ticket YouTube channel, I realised it was real.”
His Big Ticket journey began six to seven years ago, starting with occasional purchases before becoming more regular over time, especially during promotional periods. This, however, marks his first-ever win, and one he participated in entirely on his own.
“It’s great. This is just for me. It has come at a perfect time,” said Rajbhary, whose company is currently facing closure and who is actively exploring new career opportunities.
Rather than splurging, Rajbhary said the win has prompted thoughtful planning. He is considering starting a mutual fund investment with his wife, setting aside a portion of the prize to support his mother, and donating to charity.
Encouraging others not to give up, he added: “Just give it a try. It’s all about luck. Sometimes your chance will come.”
