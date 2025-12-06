Meet Big Ticket’s Dh15m Indian winner who gave away half his jackpot

Sakil Khan kept his promise to a colleague who never contributed
On August 3, 2023, Sakil Khan’s life flipped in a flash. The 37-year-old Indian expat from Dubai hit Dh15 million in the Big Ticket draw after buying ticket number 191115 on July 25 – his birthday.
Two years later, he’s still the same man – only now, he’s telling his story from a Big Ticket’s yacht at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, with a quiet smile and a big heart.
“Everything has changed now. I had big loans before. I cleared them all and invested some money,” Khan told Gulf News. But despite the jackpot, he didn’t quit his job. Instead, he earned a promotion at the same company that stood by him in difficult times.
“They supported me when I had nothing. Just because I have money now doesn’t mean I should leave them,” he said, noting that he will eventually return to India to be with his family, but after a few more years of service in the UAE.
Khan still lives in Al Quoz, moving to a larger space only when his family visits. Among his circle of 14 friends who occasionally pooled money for tickets, contributions ranged from Dh50 to Dh100 but one story stands out.
“I promised one colleague that if I won, I would give him half the prize money. He was under huge financial stress and almost losing hope,” he revealed.
The irony? The man never actually managed to contribute his Dh50 in time.
“I was short of Dh50 to make it Dh1,000. I asked him, but he could join only on July 31, but I had already bought the ticket on July 25. Still, I kept my promise and gave him half,” Khan said simply. “Later, he left for good.”
From the remainder of the winnings, Khan helped arrange his brother’s marriage, supported relatives in his village, and gave a portion to his mother, sister and aunts. The bulk of the money is now saved for his three children, including his youngest – whom he calls his lucky charm.
He has also built a house back home, purchased two cars in India – a Maruti Baleno and a Grand Vitara – and owns a Toyota Yaris in Dubai.
“If you change yourself too much and later lose everything, it becomes very hard to cope. I prefer to stay the same,” he said.
Interestingly, Khan hasn’t stopped trying his luck. He bought 15 tickets for the last draw, and has now formed three different groups with colleagues.
“Big Ticket is safe. And you never know where luck is hiding – it could be your birthday, your child’s birthday, even your car number,” he laughed.
The night he won still feels unreal.
“My life changed in minutes. I couldn’t sleep for days. I was outside, sitting with the security guys, just trying to understand it all. That moment… it’s unforgettable,” Khan added.
