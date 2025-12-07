How to be a millionaire: Dh20m Big Ticket winner reveals winning tips at F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Fresh from helping an Indian expat hit a Big Ticket jackpot in November, Bangladeshi expat Jahangir Alom, the Dh20 million winner for March 2025, is now sharing his secret to success – don’t go solo, go in a group.

Speaking to Gulf News on a Big Ticket yacht at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Dubai resident said consistency and pooling funds with friends turned a modest monthly salary into a multi-million dirham windfall.