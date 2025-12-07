How to be a millionaire: Dh20m Big Ticket winner reveals winning tips at F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Alom has quit his job, bought a 1BHK in Dubai South and plans to open a restaurant
Fresh from helping an Indian expat hit a Big Ticket jackpot in November, Bangladeshi expat Jahangir Alom, the Dh20 million winner for March 2025, is now sharing his secret to success – don’t go solo, go in a group.
Speaking to Gulf News on a Big Ticket yacht at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Dubai resident said consistency and pooling funds with friends turned a modest monthly salary into a multi-million dirham windfall.
Alom, who earned Dh3,000 a month as a technician, had been trying his luck for the past 4-5 years before he and 13 colleagues from the Drydocks hit the jackpot in raffle series 272 during Ramadan.
“We were a group of 14 people, including 13 from Bangladesh and one Indian. We were all working in the same department,” Alom said.
“Before, some left after trying for a month or two. Others thought it was fake or didn’t want to spend Dh50 or Dh100,” he noted.
“Keep trying by buying together. Then it won’t be a financial burden. One win can change your life.”
Since his win, dozens of co-workers have followed his lead and started pooling money for tickets.
“Whoever has less salary can form a group of 20 people. Some give Dh25, others Dh50. People with low salary are the ones who dream more,” he said.
It was a similar tip from Alom that helped fellow Drydocks worker Sandeep Kumar Prasad win Dh15 million in November – after just three tries.
“I’m grateful Sandeep remembered me at the Big Ticket show. He has gone back home as his father is unwell. The jackpot came at the right time for him.”
As for Alom, life has already changed. He has quit his job, bought a one-bedroom flat in Dubai South, and is planning to launch a restaurant and a grocery store.
“I supported my family, relatives and friends. Out of our 14-member group, seven have returned home, some are still working, and one has joined me as a business partner.”
From Dh3,000 a month to Dh20 million, his message is simple: dream big, team up, and don’t give up.
