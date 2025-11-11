UAE: Indian expat who missed Dh15 million jackpot by one number finally wins Big Ticket

Manjunath Harohalli, 46-year-old store manager, has called Al Ain home since 2005
Luck has finally smiled on an Indian expat from Al Ain who once missed the Dh15 million Big Ticket jackpot by just one number.
After years of perseverance, Manjunath Harohalli, a 46-year-old store manager from Bengaluru, has won a 250g 24K gold bar in Big Ticket’s weekly e-draw.
Manjunath, who has lived in Al Ain for the past two decades with his wife and two children, has been buying Big Ticket entries for seven years after hearing about it from friends. While he used to buy tickets as part of a group of five, he now purchases with one friend.
Despite the heartbreak of narrowly missing the grand Dh15 million prize once, he never stopped believing that his day would come. And it did – this time he decided to buy the ticket with his daughter, and it turned out to be his lucky one.
“I actually missed two calls because I was asleep,” he said.
“When I finally checked, I couldn’t believe it at first, I had to verify it twice to be sure. My family was overjoyed, and I’ve promised to buy a gift for my daughter since she’s my lucky charm.”
However, Manjunath isn’t done trying his luck yet.
“I’ll definitely keep participating in Big Ticket draws, and my advice to others is simple: never give up, because your luck can change anytime. I’m truly grateful to Big Ticket for this wonderful surprise,” he added.
