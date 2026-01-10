GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE Lottery: Pakistani expat wins Dh100,000 — had to double-check!

Khalid Masood, UAE resident for 28 years, focuses on family and business

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Lottery fortune sparks family joy and business plans in UAE
Lottery fortune sparks family joy and business plans in UAE

Dubai: Pakistani expat Khalid Masood, who has been living in the UAE since 1998, saw his long wait pay off when he won Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery. The businessman turned an ordinary day into an unforgettable celebration with his family.

A moment of shock and disbelief

Khalid described the moment as one full of shock, joy, and disbelief. When he saw the winning message, he couldn’t believe his eyes. The Dh100,000 prize left him momentarily frozen, and the first thing he did was ask his son to double-check.

“He looked at it and then said, ‘Papa, you really won!’” Khalid recalled, sharing his excitement in a video released by the lottery organisers. “Suddenly, my mind wasn’t working. My wife was thrilled too,” he added.

Plans for the windfall

A businessman by profession, Khalid already has plans for his unexpected fortune. “I’ll invest some in my business, and the rest I’ll enjoy with my family,” he said, turning a moment of surprise into a memory the whole family will never forget.

Related Topics:
UAEPakistanThe UAE LotteryPakistani expats

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Big Ticket Jan bonanza in UAE: Dh20m jackpot, 27 prizes

Big Ticket Jan bonanza in UAE: Dh20m jackpot, 27 prizes

1m read
Kerala expat wins Dh100K UAE Lottery, eyes dream home

Kerala expat wins Dh100K UAE Lottery, eyes dream home

1m read
Dubai: Kerala expat wins Dh100K Big Ticket after 8 yrs

Dubai: Kerala expat wins Dh100K Big Ticket after 8 yrs

2m read
Kerala expat in Dubai wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket again

Kerala expat in Dubai wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket again

1m read