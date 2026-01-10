UAE Lottery: Pakistani expat wins Dh100,000 — had to double-check!

Khalid Masood, UAE resident for 28 years, focuses on family and business
Dubai: Pakistani expat Khalid Masood, who has been living in the UAE since 1998, saw his long wait pay off when he won Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery. The businessman turned an ordinary day into an unforgettable celebration with his family.
Khalid described the moment as one full of shock, joy, and disbelief. When he saw the winning message, he couldn’t believe his eyes. The Dh100,000 prize left him momentarily frozen, and the first thing he did was ask his son to double-check.
“He looked at it and then said, ‘Papa, you really won!’” Khalid recalled, sharing his excitement in a video released by the lottery organisers. “Suddenly, my mind wasn’t working. My wife was thrilled too,” he added.
A businessman by profession, Khalid already has plans for his unexpected fortune. “I’ll invest some in my business, and the rest I’ll enjoy with my family,” he said, turning a moment of surprise into a memory the whole family will never forget.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox