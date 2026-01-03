Dh30 million UAE Lottery draw: Winning numbers revealed – check if you’ve won

The first Lucky Day live draw of the UAE Lottery revealed the winning numbers for Dh30 million Grand Prize and announced three Lucky Chance winners, each taking home Dh100,000.

In the Draw 260103, the winning numbers from the Days set were 15, 30, 7, 31, 27 and 2, while the winning number from the Months set was 11.

The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were: AU1943179, AI0733977 and CP6642835.