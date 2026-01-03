Dh30 million UAE Lottery draw: Winning numbers revealed – check if you’ve won

Several residents win big in first 2026 draw; Dh30m jackpot rolls over
The first Lucky Day live draw of the UAE Lottery revealed the winning numbers for Dh30 million Grand Prize and announced three Lucky Chance winners, each taking home Dh100,000.
In the Draw 260103, the winning numbers from the Days set were 15, 30, 7, 31, 27 and 2, while the winning number from the Months set was 11.
The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were: AU1943179, AI0733977 and CP6642835.
Three players each took home Dh100,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category, while four residents claimed the third prize of Dh100,000 by matching five days and a month numbers.
However, the Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize went unclaimed, rolling over to the next draw.
“What an incredible way to celebrate a Saturday night. So, many life-changing moments here at the UAE Lottery,” show host Chadi Khalaf said.
The next weekly Lucky Day draw will be held on January 10.
“With the UAE Lottery, every ticket is a step closer to life-changing possibilities. Dream big and dare to imagine – the next winning moment could be yours,” he added.
