UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5 million winner. Is it an Indian expat?

First-ever resident to win new second prize strikes lucky in draw held on Valentine's Day
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has revealed the first name of its first-ever Dh5 million second prize winner who struck gold in the draw number 260214 held on Saturday, February 14.
The lottery operator has identified the lucky resident as Murugan**G** on its official website.
The winner, whose full identity is yet to be revealed, has become the first resident to claim the newly introduced second prize since the lottery operator moved to its weekly format in December 2025 with a Dh30 million jackpot.
“Another big moment for the community! The AED 5,000,000 Second Prize has been WON, adding to an unforgettable week of wins and stories. More news is bound to come soon!,” the UAE Lottery stated on social media, indicating that more details about the winner would be released soon.
The partial revelation of the winner's name follows the same approach the lottery operator adopted when it first announced the identity of the historic Dh100 million jackpot winner in its earlier format.
In October 2025, the operator had identified that winner as Anilkum** B** on its website, in line with its policy of revealing only a sneak peek into names of all winners with big prizes. Later, the sole winner of Dh100 million, the biggest jackpot in the history of UAE lottery sector, was revealed as 29-year-old Indian expat in Abu Dhabi, Anilkumar Bolla.
In the case of the new Dh5 million winner, a special design marks the achievement with celebratory graphics which says “Super Win.” Since his name starts with Murugan, it is speculated that he could be an Indian expat in the UAE.
The winner's name appears among the winners of the Lucky Day draw of February 14.
The Dh5 million second prize represents a significant enhancement from the previous format, which offered only Dh1 million as the second prize. The new prize structure was introduced when the lottery operator moved to weekly draws starting December 6, 2025.
To claim the Dh5 million second prize, all six numbers from the 'Days' section must match, regardless of the 'Month' number. Under the new rules, both top prizes will be split if there are multiple winners, unlike in the old format in which only the previous Dh100 million jackpot was set for sharing in the event of multiple winners.
However, the first winner of the Dh5 million is entitled to receive the full amount as there is only one winner. The winner may share the prize with people who have contributed to the lottery ticket amount, if any.
Winners of several other categories of games are also posted in the same format on the website.
The first names of two other residents who became lucky winners of the third prize, Dh100,000, in the same Lucky Day draw have also been featured this time.
They are additional winners of the Dh100,000 prize given to three guaranteed winners through the Lucky Chance Raffle.
The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were CT7035623, AY2395119 and DP9210570.
However, two other residents also won Dh100,000 by matching the numbers corresponding to five days and the month in the Lucky Day category, earning the special mention of “Super Win" on the website.
These two winners have been identified as Rasiah**A** and Sankar V**.
With their wins, now there are a total of five lucky residents who have walked away with Dh100,000 in this latest draw, making it one of the most rewarding draws since the new format was introduced.
The UAE Lottery on Tuesday said it had awarded over Dh165 million in prizes to more than 800,000 players since its launch.
The revamped Lucky Day draw now takes place every Saturday at 8.30pm UAE time, replacing the previous fortnightly schedule. Each Lucky Day entry costs Dh50, including 5% VAT.
Every ticket automatically enters the weekly Lucky Chance Raffle, where three guaranteed winners each receive Dh100,000. Only UAE residents aged 18 and above are eligible to play, win, and claim any prize in the Lucky Day draw.
The UAE Lottery is operated by The Game LLC and is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the UAE's federal commercial gaming regulator.