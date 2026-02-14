GOLD/FOREX
Resident wins Dh5m in Dh30m UAE Lottery – Is your ID the lucky one?

Lucky Day draw No. 260214 offers prizes to several residents as jackpot rolls over

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day draw No. 260214.
In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, one lucky resident won Dh5 million in the Lucky Day category, while three others bagged Dh100,000 each under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize.

During Draw No. 260214 on Saturday, the winning numbers from the Days section were 11, 19, 28, 15, 31 and 7, while the winning number from the Months section was 3.

The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were CT7035623, AY2395119 and DP9210570.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

While the Dh30 million jackpot rolled over, one resident won the Dh5 million second prize, and two residents secured Dh100,000 each in the Lucky Day category.

Next draw on Feb 21

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! What an incredible Saturday night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments,” said show host Chadi Khalaf, adding that the next draw will take place on February 21.
“The next winning moment could be yours.”

