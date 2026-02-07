Dh30 million UAE Lottery: Jackpot numbers announced – did your ID win?

Lucky Day draw No. 260207 changes lives with big wins for residents
In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, three residents have each won Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
During Draw No. 260207 on Saturday, the winning numbers from the Days section were 11, 4, 23, 22, 8 and 27, while the winning number from the Months section was 7.
The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were DL8889790, AU1946389 and AN1288219.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! So many incredible wins and life-changing moments,” said show host Chadi Khalaf, adding that the next draw will take place on February 14.
“The next winning moment could be yours.”
