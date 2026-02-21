Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out now – check if you won big

Lucky Day draw No. 260221 offers prizes to several residents as jackpot rolls over
In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, three residents have each won Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
During Draw No. 260221 on Saturday, the winning numbers from the Days section were 18, 10, 1, 8, 5 and 11, while the winning number from the Months section was 10.
The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were AB0008685, CE5528979 and BS4363602.
While the Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize remained unclaimed, one resident bagged the third prize in the Lucky Day category and joined the Lucky Chance IDs, each taking home Dh100,000.
The third prize of Dh100,000 is awarded to those who match five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number. Overall, a total of four winners received Dh100,000 each, including three residents in the Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
“Congratulations to all our winners! What a way to celebrate your Saturday night – so many incredible wins and life-changing moments at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Diala Makki, noting that the next draw will be held on February 28.
“The next winning moment could be yours. Every ticket is a step closer to life-changing possibilities. Dream big, dare to imagine,” she added.