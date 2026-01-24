GOLD/FOREX
Dh30 million UAE Lottery draw results out – check your numbers now

Several residents win cash prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260124 as jackpot rolls over

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
The UAE Lottery show host, Chadi Khalaf, during the draw held on Saturday.
The UAE Lottery on Saturday announced the winning numbers for its Dh30 million Grand Prize. Three residents have each won Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.

In Lucky Day Live Draw No. 260124, the winning numbers from the Days section were 12, 25, 31, 22, 11 and 14, while the winning number from the Months section was 3.

The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were AS1781137, DU9745571 and BN3833225.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

While the Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize remained unclaimed, as many as four winners bagged the third prize in the Lucky Day category and joined the Lucky Chance IDs, each taking home Dh100,000.

The third prize of Dh100,000 is awarded to those who match five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number. Overall, a total of seven winners received Dh100,000 each, including three residents in the Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.

Next draw on Jan 31

“Congratulations to all our winners. What a way to celebrate Saturday night – so many incredible wins and life-changing moments,” said show host Chadi Khalaf, adding that the next draw will take place on January 31.
“It only takes one ticket to change everything. You never know – your next winning moment could be just around the corner.”

