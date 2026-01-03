‘I want to settle in India’: Dubai-based Kerala expat bags Dh100,000 UAE Lottery prize

Vijesh Kumar Paroli, a resident for 10 years, plans to start a business
A decade in Dubai and a stroke of luck have paid off for an Indian expat who has bagged Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Chance category.
Vijesh Kumar Paroli, from Kerala, was overjoyed after the unexpected win, thanking organisers from the UAE Lottery studio.
“Thank you so much for the Dh100,000,” he said, still soaking in the moment.
The prize money already has a purpose. Vijesh plans to use part of the amount for maintenance work at his home.
“I will use this money to cover those expenses.”
Vijesh is setting his sights on bigger dreams as well.
“In the future, I want to start a business,” he said.
Having called the UAE home for around 10 years, Vijesh is also looking ahead to a return to India and launch a small business.
“I plant to start a small business there and use this money to help me get established.”
To others trying their luck, he had a simple message: “Dare to imagine.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox