‘He was smart, lively’: Indian expat boy, 11, from Kerala dies in Dubai

Tributes pour in as family of Joel Binoy prepares for final rites
Joel Binoy, an 11-year-old Indian expat student in Dubai, passed away on Sunday after an illness, leaving family and friends heartbroken.
Joel, who had been receiving treatment for some time at a children’s specialty hospital in Dubai, was known for his bright mind, warmth, and talent, a close relative said.
He brought joy to everyone around him. His parents are devastated
He was the beloved son of Binoy and Roshni, who hail from Kollam in Kerala, and a Class 5 student at the Indian High School.
“He was a smart, lively boy who brought joy to everyone around him. His parents are devastated,” a family friend said.
He is survived by his three sisters, Diya, Anna and Jovana. Joel’s mortal remains will be brought back to Kerala for his final rites at Lourdes Matha Church in Meenkulam, Anchal, on Wednesday at 2 pm, the family friend added.
Joel had been an active member of the Malayalam Mission Dubai Chapter – a Kerala government initiative dedicated to promoting and teaching the Malayalam language to Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). The organisation expressed deep condolences and extended support to the grieving family.