Kerala woman detained in Sharjah released after family gets legal assistance
Sharjah: An Indian expat woman, who was nabbed in Sharjah for overstaying the UAE visa, has flown home after legal intervention, according to a legal firm that provided support to her.
Yab Legal Services said the woman hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala had secured a visa through an agent, for which her family had paid huge sums of Indian rupees.
She subsequently took up private employment in the emirate. After two years, her employer and the agent together demanded Dh9,000 to process her visa renewal, the company claimed.
Unable to raise the amount, she continued working without a valid visa, while her employer filed a complaint with immigration authorities claiming she had absconded, the firm alleged.
The situation unravelled when the woman stepped out to a nearby supermarket to buy household supplies. A special surveillance team from Sharjah Police spotted her, and she was referred for legal proceedings, the firm said.
With no word on her whereabouts, her family back in Kerala raised the alarm. They approached their local legislator, Manalur MLA Murali Perunnelly, who intervened and reached out to Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services, seeking urgent help, the firm said.
According to the firm, Salam coordinated with various departments through legal channels. Within two days, an exit pass was secured for the woman. The company added that it had arranged and covered the cost of her flight ticket, and she was flown back home on an Air India Express flight.