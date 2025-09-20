Missing Indian expat in UAE found safe, reunited with family

Kerala family thanks Gulf News report for helping find 22-year-old daughter
Sharjah: A young Indian expat woman, who went missing from a Sharjah clinic on Saturday morning has been found safe and reunited with her family.
Rithika Sudhir, 22, who disappeared from a clinic in Abu Shagara was found after an intense search that lasted for more than 12 hours.
"We found her. She was in Oud Metha in Dubai," her father told Gulf News shortly after 9pm.
“Thank you so much for the report in Gulf News. It really helped in finding her. So many people called us,” said Sudhir Krishna.
"One of them said he spotted her here and we came over here. Thank God, she is absolutely fine," he said.
The family from Kerala said the man who found Rithika is also from the south Indian state.
"He saw the report and identified her. He told her to wait and called us."
Apparently, Rithika had decided to go to Oud Metha to visit her old school.
She took a bus and then Dubai Metro to reach the location.
"She had studied in a school here in Oud Metha. She had been talking about visiting the school for a while. But we had not taken it so seriously. It looks like she just thought of coming alone. She is with us now. We are heading to the police station," he said.
The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the man who helped find Rithika. "We want to thank everyone who spread the word through the social media also. We also want to forget this harrowing experience," Sudhir added.
