Dhurandhar is unapologetically raw and brutal, say first reviews: 'Ranveer Singh is fantastic as usual'

The rawness and authenticity of the espionage world are highlighted in this thriller
The buzz around Dhurandhar has been hard to miss, with viewers praising it as a standout in the Indian spy-thriller genre. Many note that it fills a long-standing gap in Indian espionage cinema, offering a story that balances realism with style. From the very first frame, the film grabs attention with a tight, engaging narrative that rarely lets up—even in its almost two-hour-long first half. The rawness and authenticity of the espionage world are highlighted, moving beyond the usual India-Pakistan clichés and stereotypical cinematic patriotism.
Aditya Dhar’s direction has been a particular point of praise, with viewers applauding his ability to make the long runtime feel interesting rather than tedious. The storytelling focuses on the intricate mechanisms of the spy world, the subtle portrayal of patriotism, and characters who carry the narrative with natural intensity. Ranveer Singh’s performance is widely celebrated, described as a “big win” for the actor, while Akshaye Khanna also receives nods for his contributions. The screenplay, direction, and music are noted to keep the audience engaged throughout, though a few editing glitches slightly disrupt the flow for some viewers.
While most reactions lean positive, opinions on the overall impact vary. Some feel the film doesn’t reinvent the genre and doesn’t reveal anything entirely new, rating it as a solid one-time watch. The second half, especially the climax, has been highlighted as strong, leaving audiences satisfied.
Overall, Dhurandhar emerges as a gripping, well-crafted spy drama that is both entertaining and grounded in realism—an offering that Indian espionage cinema has been waiting for.
