Dhurandhar is unapologetically raw and brutal, say first reviews: 'Ranveer Singh is fantastic as usual'

Aditya Dhar’s direction has been a particular point of praise, with viewers applauding his ability to make the long runtime feel interesting rather than tedious. The storytelling focuses on the intricate mechanisms of the spy world, the subtle portrayal of patriotism, and characters who carry the narrative with natural intensity. Ranveer Singh’s performance is widely celebrated, described as a “big win” for the actor, while Akshaye Khanna also receives nods for his contributions. The screenplay, direction, and music are noted to keep the audience engaged throughout, though a few editing glitches slightly disrupt the flow for some viewers.