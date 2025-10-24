GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, find out how Chris Hemsworth holidays like a star in Abu Dhabi

In the latest glossy tourism ad for UAE capital, Chris is seen racing around Yas circuit

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Chris Hemsworth in the latest tourism ad to promote Abu Dhabi as a desirable destination
Chris Hemsworth in the latest tourism ad to promote Abu Dhabi as a desirable destination
visit Abu Dhabi video screengrab

Dubai: In the latest tourism campaign for Abu Dhabi, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is spotted racing around the Yas Marina Circuit and surfing like a pro.

Captioned “vacation hits different in Abu Dhabi”, Chris is shown taming the waves and racing around Yas Marina Circuit, calling it “quite a change of pace.”

The tourism ad, as always, is visually glossy and high-octane. Fans have been commenting on the stunning visuals.

It's not the first time that the UAE has employed Hollywood and Bollywood star power to bolster their tourism footfall.

Chris Hemsworth, one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, rose to international fame through his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role that turned him into a global box office draw. Beyond Marvel, Hemsworth has starred in major action and adventure films such as Extraction, Rush, and Men in Black: International, and has also been a longstanding ambassador for Tourism Australia.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's new Abu Dhabi ad out

2m read
Deepika Padukone twins with Daughter Dua in first ever Instagram reveal

See: Deepika & Ranveer share first look of daughter Dua

3m read
A look at how Bollywood stars are putting UAE as a must-visit tourist spot

How stars like Deepika, Virat are boosting UAE tourism

4m read
Explore Abu Dhabi with Bollywood duo Deepika & Ranveer

Explore Abu Dhabi with Bollywood duo Deepika & Ranveer

2m read