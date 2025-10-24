After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, find out how Chris Hemsworth holidays like a star in Abu Dhabi

In the latest glossy tourism ad for UAE capital, Chris is seen racing around Yas circuit
Dubai: In the latest tourism campaign for Abu Dhabi, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is spotted racing around the Yas Marina Circuit and surfing like a pro.
Captioned “vacation hits different in Abu Dhabi”, Chris is shown taming the waves and racing around Yas Marina Circuit, calling it “quite a change of pace.”
The tourism ad, as always, is visually glossy and high-octane. Fans have been commenting on the stunning visuals.
It's not the first time that the UAE has employed Hollywood and Bollywood star power to bolster their tourism footfall.
Chris Hemsworth, one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, rose to international fame through his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role that turned him into a global box office draw. Beyond Marvel, Hemsworth has starred in major action and adventure films such as Extraction, Rush, and Men in Black: International, and has also been a longstanding ambassador for Tourism Australia.
