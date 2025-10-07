UAE isn’t just advertising—they’re harnessing Bollywood’s cultural soft power brilliantly
Dubai: Bollywood is impossible to resist—the catchy songs, the spectacular dance numbers, the sheer energy that fills every frame. And having covered the glitzy, glossy Bollywood beat for more than twenty years, I’ve seen these perfectly sculpted stars shape dreams, cities, and even entire industries. What makes it even more interesting. UAE has been paying close attention and seems to have figured out exactly how to tap into that magic and star dust.
Forget ordinary ads—Bollywood seems to be taking over the UAE’s tourism scene. Earlier this morning, Abu Dhabi announced its newest faces for Experience Abu Dhabi: none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the city’s newest power couple. Together, they’ll show millions of fans the emirate’s mix of culture, luxury, and adventure, proving once again that when Bollywood meets the UAE, it’s a perfect match.
They are also fast proving that when it comes to attracting Indian tourists and global wanderlust fans, Bollywood still packs the biggest punch.
But let's face it: Bollywood’s influence on travel isn’t new. Shah Rukh Khan made Dubai aspirational in the 2000s with his films, appearances, and yes, glimpses of his lavish villa.
Fast forward to 2025, and the UAE has turned Bollywood into a full-fledged marketing strategy. Stars don’t just promote; they tell stories, invite fans into their world, and make destinations feel personal, glamorous, and Instagram-worthy.
Ranveer Singh has already been fronting Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island campaign. The “Yas Hai Khaas” music video highlighted family-friendly thrills like Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. And in true Bollywood-meets-officials style, Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi presented Ranveer and his family with a 10-year UAE Golden Visa at Yas Marina Circuit in March 2022—because why not make a tourism ad also a celebrity moment?
Now Deepika joins him. Together, they’re exploring everything from Abu Dhabi's to high-octane adventures. Through videos, photos, and social media posts, they give fans an insider’s look at Abu Dhabi’s luxury, culture, and family-friendly attractions—all with a dash of romance and cinematic flair.
Earlier, they had cleverly capitalised on a beloved Bollywood classic. By bringing Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol back to Yas Island for Zindagi Ko Yas Bol, the city didn't just delight fans—they used one of India’s most adored films as a tourism magnet.
Whoever is advising the emirate’s campaigns is clearly doing a fab job, turning nostalgia into a smart strategy to showcase this region’s adventure, culture, and entertainment offerings to Indian travellers and beyond.
Let's not forget Dubai is also cashing in on Bollywood’s pull. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s “Dubai, Ready For A Surprise” campaign highlighted rooftop dining, adventure sports, hidden gems, and culinary experiences. The couple’s personal connection to the city adds authenticity—proof that Dubai isn’t just another destination; it’s an experience waiting to go viral.
Bollywood starts being peddled to lure tourists to a region isn't a new trend. Countries like Singapore, Thailand, the Maldives, and the UK have all leveraged stars, film shoots, and festivals to attract vistors.
But the UAE stands out: campaigns here integrate social media, live experiences, and cinematic storytelling at scale. Luxury, adventure, and culture collide perfectly with Bollywood’s aspirational narratives.
What I loved personally about Ranveer and Deepika's Abu Dhabi campaign was the bit where they are exploring Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in modest, respectful attire—proof that the campaign isn’t just about glitz. It shows the stars engaging with local culture, making the city feel both aspirational and authentic for fans.
Let's also admit that Bollywood is a powerful cultural force and seeing our idols explore UAE through their lens is purely irresistible. From Shah Rukh in Dubai to Ranveer and Deepika in Abu Dhabi, and Anushka and Virat uncovering hidden gems in our backyard, Bollywood has become the UAE’s ultimate cultural ambassador.
It’s not just advertising—it’s soft power with a side of sass, glam, and adventure.
