Forget ordinary ads—Bollywood seems to be taking over the UAE’s tourism scene. Earlier this morning, Abu Dhabi announced its newest faces for Experience Abu Dhabi: none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the city’s newest power couple. Together, they’ll show millions of fans the emirate’s mix of culture, luxury, and adventure, proving once again that when Bollywood meets the UAE, it’s a perfect match.

Dubai: Bollywood is impossible to resist—the catchy songs, the spectacular dance numbers, the sheer energy that fills every frame. And having covered the glitzy, glossy Bollywood beat for more than twenty years, I’ve seen these perfectly sculpted stars shape dreams, cities, and even entire industries. What makes it even more interesting. UAE has been paying close attention and seems to have figured out exactly how to tap into that magic and star dust.

Let's also admit that Bollywood is a powerful cultural force and seeing our idols explore UAE through their lens is purely irresistible. From Shah Rukh in Dubai to Ranveer and Deepika in Abu Dhabi, and Anushka and Virat uncovering hidden gems in our backyard, Bollywood has become the UAE’s ultimate cultural ambassador.

What I loved personally about Ranveer and Deepika's Abu Dhabi campaign was the bit where they are exploring Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in modest, respectful attire—proof that the campaign isn’t just about glitz. It shows the stars engaging with local culture, making the city feel both aspirational and authentic for fans.

