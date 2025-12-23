Has Dhurandhar's blockbuster success led to Ranveer Singh dramatic exit from Don 3?

Adding to this shift is Singh’s reported request for an earlier start date for Pralay, a zombie film that represents a marked departure from his usual fare. The project signals an interest in genre experimentation, particularly at a time when horror and survival thrillers are being closely watched as potential growth areas within mainstream Hindi cinema.

Singh is believed to be prioritising collaborations with filmmakers over franchises. He is keen on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a director with whom he has delivered some of his most acclaimed performances, as well as Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee — two filmmakers credited with reshaping large-scale commercial cinema through pan-India storytelling and mass appeal.

Industry observers note that Singh has increasingly spoken about the need to evolve beyond hyper-masculine or violent archetypes. In a post-pandemic theatrical landscape, where audience fatigue around crime and gangster dramas has begun to surface, actors at the top of the hierarchy are being more selective, weighing brand value against creative longevity.

