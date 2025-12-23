Has Dhurandhar's blockbuster success led to Ranveer Singh dramatic exit from Don 3?

Grapevine suggests that Ranveer Singh, high from epic success of new film, is more choosy
Dubai: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is reportedly exiting Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3, signaling a shift in the actor’s focus from high-profile franchises to long-term career planning
According to The Times of India, Singh’s decision was driven by careful planning rather than creative differences. Sources suggest the actor is consciously steering away from gangster-led narratives at this stage, keen to diversify his screen image after a decade of intense, high-energy performances.
The move is particularly significant given the legacy of the Don franchise. Originally headlined by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 classic, the suave anti-hero was later reimagined by Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011).
Don 3 was positioned as a reboot for a new generation, with Singh stepping into a role long associated with charisma, menace and moral ambiguity — and, by extension, enormous audience expectation.
Industry observers note that Singh has increasingly spoken about the need to evolve beyond hyper-masculine or violent archetypes. In a post-pandemic theatrical landscape, where audience fatigue around crime and gangster dramas has begun to surface, actors at the top of the hierarchy are being more selective, weighing brand value against creative longevity.
Singh is believed to be prioritising collaborations with filmmakers over franchises. He is keen on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a director with whom he has delivered some of his most acclaimed performances, as well as Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee — two filmmakers credited with reshaping large-scale commercial cinema through pan-India storytelling and mass appeal.
Adding to this shift is Singh’s reported request for an earlier start date for Pralay, a zombie film that represents a marked departure from his usual fare. The project signals an interest in genre experimentation, particularly at a time when horror and survival thrillers are being closely watched as potential growth areas within mainstream Hindi cinema.
For the makers of Don 3, Singh’s exit necessitates a reassessment of casting choices and possibly the creative direction of the reboot. Recasting the lead could offer an opportunity to reposition the franchise, whether by targeting younger audiences or reimagining the titular character’s arc for a changing cinematic climate.
With Farhan Akhtar balancing his responsibilities as director, producer and actor, the future of Don 3 remains under scrutiny.
As Bollywood navigates shifting audience tastes and evolving star power dynamics, Singh’s reported decision underscores a broader industry reality: in today’s marketplace, strategic restraint can be as defining as box-office success.
