Hrithik Roshan blasts rumours on replacing Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'I was never approached'

A Bollywood Hungama source explained, “Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material. He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalise on his momentum.”

Sources suggest that Ranveer left due to dissatisfaction with the script, while the makers insist the script had been discussed at every stage. Rumours then emerged that Farhan Akhtar considered Hrithik for the role, though this was reportedly reconsidered after Dhurandhar’s success.

"What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports," he said.

