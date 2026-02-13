GOLD/FOREX
Hrithik Roshan blasts rumours on replacing Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'I was never approached'

Drama began when reports emerged Don 3 makers were considering Hrithik as replacement hero

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

Dubai: While Ranveer Singh is still riding high from the success of his latest spy thriller Dhurandhar, the fallout from his exit from Don 3 shows no sign of ending.

Drama began when reports claimed that the producer of Don 3, Farhan Akhtar and team, were considering Hrithik Roshan as a replacement star in their slick gangster franchise. But those reports have been dismissed by the actor earlier today.

"What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports," he said.

The controversy stems from Ranveer’s departure from the project, which reportedly prompted Excel Entertainment to seek Rs400 million in damages, citing pre-production losses.

Sources suggest that Ranveer left due to dissatisfaction with the script, while the makers insist the script had been discussed at every stage. Rumours then emerged that Farhan Akhtar considered Hrithik for the role, though this was reportedly reconsidered after Dhurandhar’s success.

A Bollywood Hungama source explained, “Ranveer blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He stated that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script in place and, as an actor, he prefers to work only with fully developed material. He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalise on his momentum.”

Ranveer is yet to publicly comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, both actors are keeping busy with upcoming projects. Ranveer is gearing up for Dhurandhar 2, releasing on March 19, and co-producing Jay Mehta’s zombie thriller Pralay alongside Kalyani Priyadarshan. Hrithik, meanwhile, is focused on directing Krrish 4.

