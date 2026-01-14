GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar 2: Will Akshaye Khanna return to join Ranveer Singh? What we know so far

Akshaye Khanna isn't done yet; the actor has more to show in the film

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

You saw Akshaye Khanna dancing, and you were sold.

You can't get the tune out of your head either.

That clearly, is the Dhurandhar effect.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been turning heads at the box office and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films. A key factor behind its success, apart from Ranveer Singh, of course, was Akshaye Khanna, whose dance on Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi’s track FA9LA, went viral, even though his character met a dramatic end. Fans have long speculated whether he would return in Dhurandhar 2 — and now, there’s confirmation.

According to Filmfare, Akshaye Khanna will be back on set for a short, one-week shoot to expand his character's backstory. The sequel will further explore Ranveer Singh’s transformation, too. But the makers are also promising deeper insights into each character's worlds, adding more layers to the character that fans fell in love with in the first film.

The cast for Dhurandhar 2 remains star-studded, with Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun joining Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it will go head-to-head with Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

With its first part already breaking records, and Akshaye Khanna’s highly anticipated return, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the year.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

How Dhurandhar director quit cricket for films

2m read
A screengrab of Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh from the first look of 'Dhurandhar'

Why Priyadarshan adores Dhurandhar and Aditya Dhar?

2m read
Dhurandhar movie still

Dhurandhar is not a film, it's milestone: Yash Raj Film

1m read
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is finally coming to OTT

2m read