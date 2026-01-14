Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been turning heads at the box office and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films. A key factor behind its success, apart from Ranveer Singh, of course, was Akshaye Khanna, whose dance on Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi’s track FA9LA, went viral, even though his character met a dramatic end. Fans have long speculated whether he would return in Dhurandhar 2 — and now, there’s confirmation.