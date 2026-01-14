Akshaye Khanna isn't done yet; the actor has more to show in the film
You saw Akshaye Khanna dancing, and you were sold.
You can't get the tune out of your head either.
That clearly, is the Dhurandhar effect.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been turning heads at the box office and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films. A key factor behind its success, apart from Ranveer Singh, of course, was Akshaye Khanna, whose dance on Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi’s track FA9LA, went viral, even though his character met a dramatic end. Fans have long speculated whether he would return in Dhurandhar 2 — and now, there’s confirmation.
According to Filmfare, Akshaye Khanna will be back on set for a short, one-week shoot to expand his character's backstory. The sequel will further explore Ranveer Singh’s transformation, too. But the makers are also promising deeper insights into each character's worlds, adding more layers to the character that fans fell in love with in the first film.
The cast for Dhurandhar 2 remains star-studded, with Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun joining Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it will go head-to-head with Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
With its first part already breaking records, and Akshaye Khanna’s highly anticipated return, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the year.
