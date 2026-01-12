According to him, the industry loves tearing down films instead of celebrating them. “If something is doing well, everyone should be happy,” he said, “because it boosts the industry and keeps the cash flowing.”

Dubai : Emraan Hashmi, riding high after the success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, is gearing up to lead Netflix’s upcoming series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. But it’s not his next role that’s making waves — it’s his spirited defence of Dhurandhar , a film he openly admits he hasn’t even seen.

Even Bollywood peers have weighed in. Hrithik Roshan — whose career has thrived on patriotic spectacles like Fighter — publicly distanced himself from the film’s politics, saying he may respect the craft but not the messaging. That restraint made headlines, a rare move in an industry that usually sidesteps ideological debates over blockbusters.

Hashmi even praised the film’s marketing magic, marveling at packed theaters for a nearly three-and-a-half-hour spectacle, including midnight and early-morning shows. That he hasn’t actually watched the movie didn’t stop him from calling it “a great film” and applauding the audacity of releasing a two-part blockbuster that’s dominating the box office. In his view, commercial success is the ultimate defence — if audiences are buying tickets, who cares what critics think?

