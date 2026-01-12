GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Emraan Hashmi fiercely defends Dhurandhar led by Ranveer Singh, slams critics ‘crap mentality’

In a recent interview, the actor defended the spy drama despite not having watched it

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi

Dubai: Emraan Hashmi, riding high after the success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, is gearing up to lead Netflix’s upcoming series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. But it’s not his next role that’s making waves — it’s his spirited defence of Dhurandhar, a film he openly admits he hasn’t even seen.

In an interview with India Today, Hashmi was asked if the runaway success of a film like Dhurandhar ever stings. His response? A blunt critique of Bollywood’s “crap mentality.”

According to him, the industry loves tearing down films instead of celebrating them. “If something is doing well, everyone should be happy,” he said, “because it boosts the industry and keeps the cash flowing.”

Hashmi even praised the film’s marketing magic, marveling at packed theaters for a nearly three-and-a-half-hour spectacle, including midnight and early-morning shows. That he hasn’t actually watched the movie didn’t stop him from calling it “a great film” and applauding the audacity of releasing a two-part blockbuster that’s dominating the box office. In his view, commercial success is the ultimate defence — if audiences are buying tickets, who cares what critics think?

This logic fits Bollywood’s long-standing mantra: numbers silence dissent. But Dhurandhar isn’t just another box office smash. From the moment of its release, it’s been polarising — especially across the subcontinent.

Financially, the film is a powerhouse. It shattered records in India, became the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically, handed Akshaye Khanna a milestone worthy of Shah Rukh Khan, and reinforced Ranveer Singh as a reliable draw. No one can argue its commercial clout.

Politically and culturally, however, it’s a different story. Critics and audiences have called it thinly veiled propaganda wrapped in muscular espionage cinema. .

Even Bollywood peers have weighed in. Hrithik Roshan — whose career has thrived on patriotic spectacles like Fighter — publicly distanced himself from the film’s politics, saying he may respect the craft but not the messaging. That restraint made headlines, a rare move in an industry that usually sidesteps ideological debates over blockbusters.

At the end of the day, Dhurandhar proves one thing: in Bollywood, box office triumph often outweighs cultural scrutiny — even if the conversations it sparks are louder than the applause.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodPakistanbox office collectionindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh (image source: instagram)

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh's old Gulf News interview

3m read
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Why Alia Bhatt's 'Dhurandhar' praise is making waves

2m read
Ranveer Singh's Pralay promises brains, brawn, and a dash of dystopia.

Ranveer Singh's Pralay: All you need to know

2m read
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi's resumes filming after injury on set

2m read